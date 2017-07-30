CMPD: Man shot outside Midnight Diner in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the parking lot of a popular South End restaurant early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Midnight Diner at the corner of South Tryon Street and West Carson Boulevard. Police said that a man was shot outside the business. Officers at the scene said the victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle and that his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

A note on the front door at Midnight Diner said the restaurant is closed at this time.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or a motive at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

