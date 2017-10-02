CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for your help to find a man they said cut off his electronic monitoring device.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte Francisco Javier Hernandez-Boyzo, 30, is wanted for felony larceny, larceny of motor vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

As a condition of his pre-trial release, Hernandez-Boyzo was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device. Police said he removed that monitor on Monday and was last known to be in the 5400 block of Central Avenue in east Charlotte.

If you know anything about Hernandez-Boyzo, contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, or call 911.

