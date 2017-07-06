CMPD officer cleared by District Attorney in fatal shooting

The view provided by the officer-worn bodycam of CMPD officer Brian Walsh prior to the shooting of Iaroslav Mosiiuk. (Photo: Charlotte-mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The fatal shooting of a man by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in March was justified, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney.

In a ruling that was released Thursday, District Attorney Andrew Murray said the conduct of CMPD officer Brian Walsh was lawful and the use of deadly force was justified in the shooting of 25-year-old Iaroslav Mosiiuk.

On March 9, CMPD officers responded to a 911 call regarding a suicide threat on Justice Avenue. When officers arrived, investigators said they encountered a man, identified as Mosiiuk, holding a hunting rifle. After perceiving Mosiiuk as a threat, Walsh fired his serving weapon, police said. Mosiiuk was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

RELATED: Police ID deceased in officer-involved shooting

In his decision, Murray said, “it is clear from the accounts of people close to Mosiiuk and from the behavior that led to his death that the decedent was suffering from a severe mental breakdown” at the time of his death.

RELATED: Autopsy from shooting reveals CMPD officer shot man in back

The D.A. alleged that Mosiiuk’s sister said he hadn’t slept in days and was screaming that he “didn’t want to live” when she called 911. According to Murray, Officer Walsh saw Mosiiuk holding the rifle in a shooting position at him before pointing it at a fellow officer. Unsure if the other officer had taken cover, Walsh said he fired his weapon once, striking Mosiiuk.

The view from CMPD Officer Dezenzo's body cam during the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Iaroslav Mosiiuk. (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

The rifle recovered at the scene of the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Iaroslav Mosiiuk. (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

An autopsy revealed that Mosiuuk was shot in the back during the encounter. The autopsy also indicated that there were no signs of alcohol in Mosiiuk's system at the time of his shooting and the only drug found in his system was caffeine. Walsh was placed on administrative leave for the investigation.

Mecklenburg County DA decision on CMPD officer-involved shooting by Hank Lee on Scribd

Mobile users: Click here to read District Attorney's full decision

© 2017 WCNC.COM