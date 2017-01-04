CMPD officer not charged in deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Mecklenburg County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer involved in a deadly shooting will not face charges.

The incident occurred on April 19 at a 7-Eleven on Little Rock Road in west Charlotte. Police said 41-year-old Sylasone Ackhavong raised a gun at officers during a standoff around 3 a.m.

Officer Olin Lester was investigated to determine if he acted lawfully in fatally wounding Ackhavong.

“Based on the facts and circumstances of this case and the law of self-defense in North Carolina, I have concluded that Officer Lester acted lawfully and consequently, no charges will be pursued in this matter,” said Mecklenburg DA Andrew Murray.

Lester has been employed with the CMPD since September 27, 2000, and at the time of the shooting was assigned to the Special Investigations Bureau.

