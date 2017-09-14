CHARLOTTE, N.C. - According to the Charlotte-Meckleburg Police, two people have been detained after an officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday, as a suspect with outstanding warrants tried to flee apprehension.
Just before 3 p.m., officers attempted to make an arrest of a man who had outstanding warrants at the 200 block of S. Linwood Avenue.
The suspect got into a vehicle and attempted to flee, when he struck the officer. After a short pursuit, the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran near Exchange Street.
The male suspect was arrested and transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Another suspect was detained during the pursuit as well.
The CMPD officer sustained minor injuries, but it was unclear whether he was taken to a hospital for treatment or evaluation.
It is still unknown what charges the man had outstanding warrants for.
K9 assisted patrol units helped in locating the suspect, police say.
This is still an active and ongoing investigation.
