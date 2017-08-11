CMPD officers seize marijuana and firearms during search

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man who fled from a traffic stop has been arrested by police.

Ryan Wolf, 33, has been arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Maintain Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, the Union County Warrants.

According to police, Wolf refused to pull over and fled from a traffic stop in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff's Office later found the vehicle abandoned, and collaborated with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police to locate Wolf.

CMPD officers went to Wolf's residence and were allowed in by family members. While inside, officers detected marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, officers seized six firearms, 3.24 lbs. of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.









Wolf arrived on the scene during the search of the residence and was arrested by CMPD officers. He has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

