CMPD: Over 4 lbs of marijuana, 7 weapons found in residence where UNCC student was shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police found marijuana and multiple guns after they obtained a warrant to search the residence where a UNCC student was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a shooting around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found a UNCC student shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Authorities said Friday he was in stable but serious condition.

"As far as I know they have not been able to remove the bullet from him," CMPD said in a press conference Friday.

According to authorities, CMPD obtained a search warrant following the shooting. Inside the home, they said they found four and a half pounds of marijuana as well as seven weapons. CMPD said they determined the weapons to be two BB pistols and five long guns which consisted of three riles and two shotguns.

"None have been reported stolen thus far in our investigation," CMPD said. "I am very disturbed by the amount of arms found inside the residence."

During Friday's press conference, authorities also discussed the safety of UNCC students following the incident and encouraged students to be proactive in keeping their communities safe.

"It's very unlikely a student is going to be a victim of a violent crime unless a student takes the steps to put them in harms way," CMPD said. "I'm shocked no one had called 911 about this house."

According to police, the suspects in the shooting were seen fleeing the scene in a gran Nissan, heading east of Old Concord Road, away from the UNCC campus. Police arrested one person at the scene but said they are expecting to make more arrests.

