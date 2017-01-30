CMPD releases dashcam in 2012 officer-involved shooting

(Screengrab via YouTube) (Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released dashcam videos from a 2012 officer-involved shooting.

Michael Deangelo Laney, 28, was shot by CMPD officer Anthony Holzhauer during a scuffle in front of Laney's house on Monday, July 2, 2012.

Police say Laney was spotted riding a red scooter that matched the description of the vehicle used to flee an armed robbery in which the victim was shot.

When officers spotted the scooter and attempted a traffic stop, police say Laney fled before jumping off the scooter and attempting to run into his home. That's when, during a struggle in the yard, CMPD says Laney reached for a handgun and Officer Holzhauer fired his service weapon.

Police say they recovered the handgun Laney had in his possession.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Officer Holzhauer, clearing him of wrongdoing in the case.

Since the Laney incident, Officer Holzhauer has fired his service weapon on two other occasions. Holzhauer has been on the force since January 2010.

