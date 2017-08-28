CMPD responds to armed robbery at Myers Park Pizza Hut

092910-Pizza Hut (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a robbery taking place near Myers Park Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call from a Pizza Hut located on South Kings Drive. The caller told police that a male robbed the business at gunpoint.

CMPD said nothing was taken from the business and no arrests were being made.

