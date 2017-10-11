CMPD searching for armed robbery suspect

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to CMPD, a male suspect entered the Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Samlen Lane just after noon Tuesday. The suspect allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint before getting away in a burgundy two-door car.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10, and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, red shirt, bright green safety vest and black jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

