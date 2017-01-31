CMPD searching for driveby shooting suspects

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the people responsible for firing into a vehicle Tuesday evening in northwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle at North Hoskins and Brookshire in the 6 o'clock hour.

Police say they located a vehicle that had been shot into nearby at Hovis and Wildwood.

No injuries have been reported, just property damage.

The suspects fled and officers gave chase but the suspects were able to get away.

