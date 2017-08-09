CMPD searching for midnight diner shooting suspect

CMPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle in connection with a shooting at Midnight Diner. (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a shooting that happened at a popular South End restaurant.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at Midnight Diner in the early morning hours of July 31. When officers arrived, they were told the victim, who was eating at the restaurant, and the suspect got into an altercation in a parking lot behind the establishment.

During the altercation, investigators say the victim and suspect got into a struggle when the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim as he tried to run away. Police said the victim suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening from multiple gunshot wounds. Another customer at the diner took the victim to Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male with a goatee and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. Police said the suspect left the scene in a black four-door sedan with bright headlights and what appears to be a spare tire or missing left front hub cap.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or you can CMPD investigators at 704-336-5727.

