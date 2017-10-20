CMPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
According to CMPD, Alexis Henderson was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Kingsbury Drive in Elizabeth. Police said she left her home and her destination was unknown.
Alexis was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood and black jeans with holes in them. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds.
There is concern about her safety, according to detectives.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.
