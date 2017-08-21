CMPD searching for missing Charlotte teen

Archiana Flemming (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to CMPD, 19-year-old Archiana Flemming was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday. Flemming’s mother reported her missing to police and told officers that she has been diagnosed with cognitive issues that require supervision.

Investigators said Flemming’s last known location was the Family Dollar store in the 2000 block of North Graham Street with an unknown man. Police said the man is not suspected of committing a crime, but detectives are seeking his identity to help locate Flemming.

Anyone with information about Flemming’s location or the man shown in surveillance photos with her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or dial 911 immediately.

