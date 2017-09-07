CMPD searching for missing elderly man

Joseph Lane Rand (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

According to CMPD, 90-year-old Joseph Rand left his home on Windsor Drive in south Charlotte Thursday and did not return. Police say that Rand is believed to suffer from a cognitive issue and there is a concern for his safety.

Rand was last seen driving a blue 2008 Saturn Aura sedan with NC license plate WRA 1854. He is reportedly traveling with a black and white Terrier that would answer to the name “Buddy.”

Rand is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has white hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Rand’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-334-1600 or you may dial 911 immediately.

