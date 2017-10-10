CMPD searching for missing south Charlotte teen

Nathan Kocmond (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing south Charlotte teenager.

According to CMPD, 16-year-old Nathan Ward Kocmond was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at his home in Kennington Court. Police said that Kocmond drives a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC license plate PAH-3753.

Kocmond is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Led Zeppelin t-shirt with black and red Adidas shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

