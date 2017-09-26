CMPD searching for south Charlotte armed robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for three suspects accused of trying to rob two south Charlotte gas stations at gunpoint overnight.

According to CMPD, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Park Road across from the Park Road Shopping Center early Wednesday. Police at the scene said no arrests have been made.

.@CMPD searching for 3 suspects allegedly connected to 2 attempted armed robberies this AM. Circle K on South Blvd & this 7-11. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/UtZS7MJYdc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) September 27, 2017

The second robbery occurred at a Circle K at the intersection of South Boulevard and Old Pineville Road. A clerk at the store said three young male suspects came to the store’s front doors, which were locked, and presented a gun before running away. No one was hurt during either incident, police said.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM