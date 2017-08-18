CMPD seizes $15,000 cash, 7 guns during drug bust

(Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigators seized $15,000 in cash and seven guns during a drug investigation this week.

Denard Guy (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.)

Detectives arrested Denard Burns Guy, 36, in connection with the bust. Guy was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell and/or distribute cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

CMPD seized ½ lb heroin, 1lb marijuana, ½ ounce of suspected fentanyl, 7 guns and $15,000 cash in drug investigation. Denard Guy arrested. pic.twitter.com/d9QzWMyPgf — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 18, 2017

CMPD seized a half-pound of heroin, one pound of marijuana, and one half-ounce of suspected fentanyl during the investigation. Detectives also seized seven guns and $15,000 cash.

