CMPD seizes $15,000 cash, 7 guns during drug bust

WCNC 12:01 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigators seized $15,000 in cash and seven guns during a drug investigation this week.

Detectives arrested Denard Burns Guy, 36, in connection with the bust. Guy was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell and/or distribute cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

CMPD seized a half-pound of heroin, one pound of marijuana, and one half-ounce of suspected fentanyl during the investigation. Detectives also seized seven guns and $15,000 cash.

 

