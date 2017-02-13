CMPD: Shots fired during attempted robbery

Police investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in east Charlotte are investigating after a suspect allegedly opened fire in a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, an armed man walked into the 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive a little after 12:30 a.m. and attempted to rob the store. The person who called police told dispatchers that the suspect fired shots during the attempted robbery.

Police say that no one was injured during the incident.

No further details were made available.

