Driver charged with DWI in southeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after five people were injured in a crash in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to CMPD, Mario Luke Charles Fusco was traveling south on Johnston Road just before 2 a.m. at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back of a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer near the intersection of Johnston Road and Ballantyne Crossing Avenue.

Police say that the Chevrolet ran off the road to the left onto the grass median and struck a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest on its roof. The driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, CMPD confirmed.

The Hyundai driven by Fusco spun around and ran off the right side of the road and slammed into a tree, police said. He was taken to CMC by MEDIC with critical injuries. CMPD initially tweeted that he had died, but issued a correction. He was charged with DWI and reckless driving.

Investigators say that excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2016 WCNC