CMPD: SWAT called to remove barricaded suspect from home

WCNC 7:39 AM. EST February 14, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – SWAT agents with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a home in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning in an attempt to arrest a suspect.

According to CMPD, SWAT negotiators were called to a home in the 10000 block of Whittersham Drive after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say that two other suspects were taken into police custody in connection with the third suspect.

