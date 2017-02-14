CMPD: SWAT called to remove barricaded suspect from home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – SWAT agents with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a home in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning in an attempt to arrest a suspect.

According to CMPD, SWAT negotiators were called to a home in the 10000 block of Whittersham Drive after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say that two other suspects were taken into police custody in connection with the third suspect.

#BREAKING SWAT on scene of the 10000 block of Whittersham Dr, working to get more details @wcnc pic.twitter.com/g3tTpPbG7T — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) February 14, 2017 CMPD SWAT & Negotiators are currently on Whittersham Dr.

for barricaded suspects. Two are in custody and one is still outstanding. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 14, 2017

