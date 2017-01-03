CMPD: Teen seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A teenager was seriously injured after he was shot in east Charlotte Monday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Eastway Drive around 10:15 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC took the teen to CMC with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Investigators say that the teen was shot while riding in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive before being taken to Eastway Drive for help.

Police have not identified the victim or named a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2016 WCNC