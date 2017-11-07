CMPD: Teen sexually assaulted at West Charlotte HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Students are in shock after a sexual assault case is being investigated at a local high school.

Police say two suspects targeted a 14-year-old girl inside West Charlotte High School.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department tells NBC Charlotte the crime was not random because the victim and suspects knew each other.

Senior, Quintell Weldon, just learned about the sexual assault at his high school.

“I was like, ‘Here in the school?’" Weldon said. "They were like, ‘Yeah,’ I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was thinking it was somewhere around the neighborhood not in the school."

Student Nelson Smith first heard about the incident on social media. He’s thinking about his own family members.

“Somebody do that to my sister, we’re going to have to scrap,” says Smith, a junior at WCHS.

Now, NBC Charlotte is learning more about the people involved. Police said they were known to each other, but the suspects are not faculty members.

In a letter to parents, a CMS spokesman said they contacted police as soon as the school was notified. He also said the district is cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, students at the school are thinking about the teen victim.

“That’s nothing nobody should go through," Weldon said. "Period.”

Police say they are actively investigating the case and will release more information when it becomes available.

