CMPD: Violent crime in Charlotte up 10% last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney announced Wednesday that violent crime saw a significant increase in 2016.

During CMPD’s year-end briefing held Tuesday, Putney said the city saw a 10% increase in both violent and property crime last year. Putney went on to say his detectives saw a particular increase in robberies and aggravated assault cases.

The increase in violence led to an increase in homicides, with 68 people being killed in Charlotte, up from 62 in 2015. Putney said the city continues to struggle with gun violence. CMPD seized 1,758 guns last year and received 475,000 calls for service, which equates to about 54 emergency 911 calls per hour, Putney said.

“People are too quick to resolve minor disputes with gun violence,” said Putney, who announced that CMPD made almost 20,000 arrests last year.

“Our community lost 68 people last year to homicides,” Putney lamented. “That is 54 sons. That is 14 daughters. Many of them were mothers and fathers to sons and daughters in this community. Every one of them had somebody who loved them. And every last one of their deaths was senseless.”

CMPD’s chief was especially emotional when speaking about the murders of several children in Charlotte. He named three children who were killed by abusive parents or caregivers last year.

“Look, one homicide is too many,” Putney said. “But the death of a child, if it doesn’t shock your conscience, nothing will.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly to prevent this kind of devastation to our community.”

Putney also broached the topic of officer-involved shootings.

In September, the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott put CMPD in the national spotlight. Putney said that in total, CMPD officers had over 600,000 encounters with people last year and that 12 resulted in officers firing their weapon. In all 12 of those cases, Putney said the suspect had a weapon and refused to drop it. Five of those shot by CMPD died as a result of their injuries.

Property crimes on the rise included a 25-percent increase in auto thefts and a 32-percent jump in larceny from autos. Putney warned residents that most of the larceny from auto reports stemmed from unlocked doors and valuables left in plain sight.

