'Costumed' man in child sex case in court

Michael "Doc" Geressy

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A man accused of trying to have sex with an underage girl, while dressed up as a character from the "Men in Black" movie, made his first court appearance since his arrest on Tuesday morning.

Michael Geressy is known for dressing up as various movie characters, including a Ghostbuster, but Lincolnton Police said he had a secret identity as a child sex predator.

Police said Geressy arranged to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, who was really an undercover Lincolnton Police detective.

His attorney, David Black, asked the judge to continue his arraignment so his client can begin treatment for sex addiction.

"Mr. Geressy's been in counseling since the day of his arrest," Black said. "He's made inquiries into inpatient counseling and treatment."

The judge agreed to continue his case, and Geressy is scheduled to be back in court in March.



Copyright 2016 WCNC