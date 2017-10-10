Couple arrested after pizza delivery man found kids in hotel parking lot

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people are facing child abuse and neglect charges after a pizza delivery man found two children running around a hotel parking lot.

Police say the incident happened on October 6. A pizza delivery man found the two 2-year-old kids just after 6:30 p.m. at the Key West Inn.

Officers asked the manager of the hotel to get in contact with the mother, 27-year-old Shannon Salaneck.

Police say Salaneck left the room with 24-year-old Damien Baldwin at about 4:10 p.m. Salaneck allegedly told officers a person named Kelly was supposed to watch the kids.

Both Salaneck and Baldwin are facing child abuse and neglect charges.

