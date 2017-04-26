Couple stole hundred-plus pieces of mail, deputies say

Mailbox (Photo: Getty Images/Fuse)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Expecting a letter that didn't come or a package that was never delivered. If you live in Lancaster County, there may be a reason why.

Sheriff's Deputies caught a couple with more than a hundred pieces of other people's mail stashed in their car.

"there was no sufficient explanation to us to our deputies about why all this foreign mail was in their car," said Doug Barfield, Public Information Officer for the Lancaster Sheriff's Department.

Deputies charged 41-year-old Michael McCoy, of Kershaw, and 29-year-old Cierra Oxandaboure, of Jefferson. Deputies found the couple in a car parked near the Dixie Bee Supply Store Friday night.

Barfield says a deputy saw the car with the dome light on and went to investigate. The officer discovered that McCoy had a suspended license and Oxandaboure had prescription painkillers in her possession. After a search was conducted, Barfield said the deputy found 134 letters and packages addressed to other people scattered throughout the car, in a backpack, and under the visor.

Some were dated as far back as February. Investigators believe the couple had mail belonging to 49 people from 32 addresses in Lancaster. A search warrant was issued for Oxandaboure's home and additional mail was discovered as well as checks that were not made out to them according to investigators.

"It's scary, it really is because a lot of people get their income through the mail, said Nancy Hinson. The Hinsons live on Rocky Point Road. Deputies say some of the stolen mail came from homes on that street.

"I'm expecting a chase freedom card coming and it hasn't come yet," said Susie Hinson. She says she plans to call to check on the card but now wonders if other mail she never received might not have been lost in the mail.

"Sometimes our insurance statements get mixed up or missing, sometimes I don't get them at all," Hinson said. "Last month I finally got one and so I did make a phone call about that and they do have the correct address."

What the couple was doing with other people's mail, investigators don't know. However, it could have given them access to all kind of personal details.

"We want all the people who had mail missing, checks missing to let us know if there are any kind of financial irregularities with their accounts or credits history," said Barfield.

The stolen mail has been turned over to the Postal Inspector who will redistribute it to the rightful recipients. This is still an ongoing investigation.

