Crews respond to reports of stabbing in SW Charlotte; 3 hurt

WCNC 12:18 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says three people were transported to CMC after crews responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon Monday morning.

Medic responded to a call of a possible stabbing in the 7300 block of Hooksett Court. One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and two others are being treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not say if all three patients were victims of stab wounds. A suspect has not been identified as of Monday afternoon.

