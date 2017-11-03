70-year-old man charged for sexually assaulting minor

John Arthur Coburn (Photo: Burke Co. Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A 70-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said they and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on the 5100 block of Beech Bluff Drive in Morganton on Thursday.

During the search, the authorities said information was gathered that led to the arrest of John Arthur Coburn. He was taken into custody and is under a $100,000 secured bond.

Coburn faces two felony charges including statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

