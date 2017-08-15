Albemarle Police searching for missing 13-year-old

(Photo courtesy of Albemarle Police) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- Albemarle Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old after he allegedly walked away from his home Monday evening.

Jesse McIntyre is described as a white male, around 5'1", weighing around 130 lbs. He has short brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, khaki shorts and blue sandals.

Authorities say McIntyre walked away from his home on Crowell Avenue in Albemarle around 8:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9501 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

