Armed carjackings: A demonstration on what to do from CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police are putting out a new warning about criminals coming into quiet neighborhoods with guns taking people's cars by force.

This is a big deal because it's a crime that could happen anywhere at anytime to anyone.

"One guy came for the driver's side and yanked me out," said Angelique Robinson, a carjack victim.

Violent carjackers armed and ready to steal your ride.

Tuesday in Dilworth, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department caught one carjacking suspect, and are still searching for another.

"They took my head and slammed me down to the pavement," said Robinson.

NBC Charlotte talked to CMPD about to how to protect yourself in case you're the target of a carjacker.

"Locking your doors," said Johnathan Frisk, a CMPD Crime Prevention. "Keep a distance between you and the other car."

Police also recommend having an escape plan whenever you're on the road.

"If you're aware of what's going on around you you can see somebody coming from behind then you're looking in your rear view mirror you can just pull off," said Frisk.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton got to play the role of carjacker on CMPD officer Frisk's patrol car in a demonstration showing how to handle the situation.

