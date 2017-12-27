Billboard aims to curb teen DWIs

DUI generic. (Photo: KUSA)

MATTHEWS, N.C. -- "Talk the Talk So Your Teens Don't Walk the Walk," is a message written on Billboards in and around the Charlotte area.

Teen Health Connection put up the signs to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving, which is considered the number-one killer of teens.

"It's very serious." said officer Tim Aycock, with the Matthews Police Department. "It's a conversation you have to have with your kids."

The Matthews Police Department says the holidays are especially bad because they typically give teens more access to alcohol than other times of the year.

"It's good to get the message out," he added.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, says that parents should start talking with children as young as nine years old about the dangers of drinking.

According to a recent survey, 70 percent of 12th graders say they have tried alcohol, and 65 percent drink to "get drunk" in a typical month.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving say two out of three people will be impacted by a drunk driving crash in their lifetimes.

"When you're missing part of your family it's hard," said Cathie DeCramer while remembering the tragic loss of a friend from school. "On New Year's Eve. Yeah, my sisters and I had just come back from parties and I heard the phone ring. Then I heard my Dad just in disbelief that this amazing guy had just been killed..."

DeCramer said she had often shared that painful experience with her two young drivers in the hopes that they make good decisions behind the wheel.

"That message is huge, and I think we all need to be a part of it and we do talk to our children before it's too late," DeCramer said.

