Burke Co. authorities searching for believed juvenile runaway

Haylee Jones (Photo: Burke Co. Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a runaway juvenile.

Haylee Lasha Jones was last seen in the Causby Road area in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said all evidence suggests Jones ran away from her home in the early morning hours on December 26.

Jones is described as 5'3", 198 lbs with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve hoody, jeans and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

