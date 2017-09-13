CMPD asking for your help finding 26-year-old woman

Carmen Marie Pinto-Gonzalez (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Carmen Marie Pinto-Gonzalez was last seen on the 6200 block of Waterford Hills Drive in northeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, Pinto-Gonzalez had contact with her family on August 22. While there have been several unconfirmed sightings of her, CMPD needs the assistance of the public in locating her.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4", 130 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hart at 704-336-8337 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

