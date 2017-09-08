CMPD asks for public's help to identify robbery suspects

Via Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m. the suspects entered the Waffle House located at 2125 W. Arrowood Road.

According to police, the suspects then pulled out weapons and robbed the victims inside the Waffle House.

The first suspect is described as a black man, who stand 5'10" tall with a thin build. The second suspect is described as a black woman, who stands 5'5" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM