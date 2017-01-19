CMPD asks public for help finding robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The man is being sought after he allegedly entered a Continental Inn on Sugar Creek Road Sunday and brandished a firearm, demanding property.
Police say the suspect fled the scene after he obtained what he came for and describe him as a black mail, approximately 6'1".
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
