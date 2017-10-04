CMPD needs your help finding missing, elderly woman with a walker

Elizabeth Sinclair Smith (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 66-year-old.

Elizabeth Sinclair Smith was last seen on the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive in southeast Charlotte around 4:30 - 6 p.m. Wednesday. CMPD said Smith walked out of her residence and hasn't been seen since.

Smith has been diagnosed with known cognitive issues and may be lost, CMPD said.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey Nike sneakers with her hair in a ponytail. She also was using her black push walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

