CMPD officer placed on administrative leave after fatal pedestrian crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer who hit and killed a pedestrian while responding to a call near uptown Saturday has been placed on administrative leave, CMPD said.

Officer Phillip Barker was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation, CMPD said.

"This is standard procedure whenever an officer is involved in a fatal collision," CMPD said in a statement.

CMPD released the identity of the man hit and killed by Barker Saturday.

James Michael Short, 28, was hit while crossing Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue. He died at the scene.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. Saturday after a motor vehicle struck a building.

Three patrol vehicles were traveling on Morehead Street passing Euclid Avenue when one of the patrol cars struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway.

Officer Barker was transported to Presbyterian Hospital following the crash. He was treated for minor injuries sustained during the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600

RELATED: Pedestrian killed after fatal crash with on-duty CMPD officer

© 2017 WCNC.COM