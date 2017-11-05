Photo via Meckleburg County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 5:10 a.m. Officer Woolcock entered the Circle K gas station at 10409 Mallard Creek Road. Upon entering the officer was told by a female store clerk that an armed man was in the back office.

The suspect was later identified as Ronald Lynch Jr.

Upon further investigation, police say Lynch entered the store and demanded money. The store clerk was then forced into the back office at gunpoint by the suspect. When the clerk heard the front door open, she walked out and notified the officer of the armed suspect.

Officer Woolcock yelled for the suspect to come out and called for backup. Lynch complied to the officer's orders and was taken into custody.

Lynch has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping. The weapon was located in the back office area.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

