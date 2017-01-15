CMPD on search for wanted felon

Quay Davis (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a wanted felon.

Quay Davis is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Davis was court ordered to wear the monitoring device but cut it off Sunday. The 23-year-old was last known to be in the area of 2100 block of Parson Street. He is described as standing 6'1" and weighing around 170 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, or call 911.

