Dad files police report after receiving harassing texts about daughter

Guy texting in the dark (Photo: finwal, finwal)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A troubling trend is happening more and more across the Carolinas.

People are going to police after getting hundreds of phone calls or receiving far too many texts.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton dove into dozens of police reports. The one thing they all have in common: the victims in all these cases felt their lives may have been in danger.

Just like the anonymous text Ronald received, he wanted his face hidden but not his frustrations.

"I initially thought it was a joke," Ronald said.

But what was typed in those text messages were nothing to laugh about. The person on the other end of the phone made sexually suggestive comments about his teenage daughter.

"Threatening me is one thing, but when you get to the point when you want to talk about my 13-year-old daughter that takes it to whole another level," Ronald said. "I was infuriated. They told me I needed to watch my back that they were coming for me."

Ronald is one of dozens of people that have filed a police report for "harassing" text or phone call. In a recent case, a teenage girl claimed a suspect called her more than 500 times in one night.

"There's no doubt that's extremely excessive," says Johnathon Frisk of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

So how much is too much?

"Two is what the element reads in the state of North Carolina," Frisk said.

In North Carolina, if you have filed at least two police reports against the same person and a judge finds the threats credible or justifiable, that person could be arrested and charged with stalking or harassment.

"It would come down to the magistrate and [they will] decide what they want to do," Frisk said.

If you feel like you're all in danger, police suggest you call 311, which is the non-emergency line and a way you can file a police report.

© 2017 WCNC.COM