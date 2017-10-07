CONCORD, N.C. -- Hundreds of police officers, federal agents and security guards are working to ensure the safety of all 100,000 people expected to attend Sunday's Bank of America 500 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Concord Police Major Jimmy Hughes said fans will see a visible security presence, but there will also be measures they will not easily see.

"Here at the speedway, we continuously are improving our plans," Major Hughes said.

Major Hughes said in addition to his officers, representatives from several federal law enforcement agencies as well as Iredell County Sheriff's deputies and Highway Patrol troopers will be working the event.

The Speedway's Scott Cooper added other security measures, including bomb-sniffing dogs and surveillance cameras will be present.

Major Hughes also urged fans to be aware of their surroundings.

"I know that's a big federal saying and everyone likes it because it's really catchy," Major Hughes said. "[But] if you see something suspicious, just tell us. We can act upon it."

© 2017 WCNC.COM