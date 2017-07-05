Family concerned for missing 32-year-old man's safety, CMPD says

Corey Julius Caldwell (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 32-year-old man who has gone missing.

Corey Julius Caldwell was reported missing Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

CMPD officers responded to the 1700 block of Sir Anthony Drive in the University City area. They spoke with a family member of Caldwell who said he has a cognitive issue and there is concern regarding his safety.

Caldwell is described as a black male, 6' tall, 140 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen at 1701 Sir Anthony Drive.

Anyone with information or who sees Caldwell is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

