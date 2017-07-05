CMPD: Body of 32-year-old man found in wooded area in NE Charlotte

Corey Julius Caldwell (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says the body of a 32-year-old man was located in a wooded area in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Corey Julius Caldwell was reported missing Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Police say they found his body in the 1700 block of Sir Anthony Drive.

CMPD officials say information gathered from the early stages of investigations indicate that the death may be a suicide.

© 2017 WCNC.COM