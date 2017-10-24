FBI adds Charlotte teen accused of murder to 'Most Wanted List'

(Photo: Charlotte FBI)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation added a Charlotte man to their list of the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives."

The FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have continually asked for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Alejandro Castillo. As Castillo is now on the FBI's most wanted list, the department is offering a hefty sum of $100,000 to any individual who can provide information that will lead to Castillo's arrest.

Today @FBI adds #FBICharlotte fugitive, Alejandro Castillo to its "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list. More info will be released at 10:30 am. pic.twitter.com/nwynH2h3BU — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) October 24, 2017

Castillo is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a female coworker in North Carolina.

When the victim's body was discovered in August 2016, investigators said they received information that Castillo had fled to Mexico with an accomplice.

Officials said Castillo was seen crossing into Mexico and still may be there. They believe he traveled to El Salvador. Castillo's accomplice later surrendered to law enforcement.

