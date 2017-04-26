Former daycare staff says she witnessed 2-year-old getting abused

CHARLOTTE (WCNC) – NBC Charlotte is learning of new troubling developments about a daycare where a two-year-old’s mouth was allegedly taped shut, her hands bound.

A former employee is now coming forward, saying she witnessed abuse herself at Children of America in Charlotte.

It’s raising new questions about the state’s daycare rating system, which gave Children of America the highest score, despite a series of past violations.

NBC Charlotte received an email from the state with two letters from the past, which outline several violations and threaten to revoke Children of America’s license. It’s similar to what the former employee told NBC Charlotte about the daycare on Wednesday.

On the state’s website, you’ll find a five out of five-star rating for Children of America. However, there’s another perspective from someone who worked behind the scenes

Brieauna Lee, a former employee, says she saw the NBC Charlotte report on Tuesday, which included the daycare’s five-star rating.

“Which was my reason and prompting to give you a call,” says Lee.

The story involved allegations of a two-year-old girl’s mouth taped shut and her hands bound together by a daycare worker at Children of America.

“Honestly, I was not surprised at all,” says Lee.

In fact, Lee says she witnessed a case of abuse herself last year and contacted the state.

“There was a child that would not go to sleep and so the teacher actually pushed the child down, his head down on the cot,” says Lee.

When NBC Charlotte looked deeper into the daycare’s past, there were several glaring violations since 2014, including a staff member picking up a two-year-old by the arms and dropping them on the floor.

The state has twice threatened to revoke Children of America’s license if it didn’t meet state regulations. Fines were also imposed and additional training required.

Now, State Senator Jeff Jackson is questioning the state’s five-star rating too.

“We have to take a look at if they deserve to have a five-star rating, and there’s a good chance that was a mistake,” says Senator Jackson.

“There’s no way that Children of America in Charlotte should have a five-star rating,” says Lee.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to Children of America but have yet to get a response to the latest developments.

The daycare worker facing those allegations has been fired. No charges have been filed yet in the case.

