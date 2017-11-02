Have you seen him? NC authorities searching for escaped inmate

Michael Calloway (Photo: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking the public to be on alert for an escaped inmate.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a deputy contacted the head office to alert them that an inmate, 42-year-old Michael Calloway, had escaped during a transport.

Authorities said Calloway escaped somewhere around 117 Henderson Road in Asheville, North Carolina. They're asking the public to be on alert for Calloway who is believed to be in the Hendersonville Road/Deerfield area.

Calloway is described as a white male with a long reddish beard, salt and pepper hair, blue eyes. He stands at 6'1" and weighs around 175 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Calloway's whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

