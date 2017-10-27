Homicide investigation underway in Rock Hill

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. involving a car accident on the 2300 block of Eden Terrace. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the driver had suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was transported to CMC Main for treatment, where he later died.

The victim's identification has not been released at this time. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

