Huntersville police release updated picture of suspect on the run

Jonathan Edward Williams (Photo: Huntersville Police)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Police released an updated image of the suspect their searching for following a shooting Saturday.

Jonathan Edward Williams, 32, is suspected of shooting a female family member and then escaping a SWAT standoff with police.

Officers responded Saturday morning to a shooting on the 100 block of Steuben Drive to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police and SWAT were called in and remained on the scene for hours. Shortly before noon, the North Mecklenburg SWAT Team made entry into the residence, but found that Williams was no longer inside. It appears he fled the scene during the time officers were focused on evacuating the victims and other occupants, police say.

Authorities are continuing to search for him and say his whereabouts are currently unknown.

"If sighted, he should not be approached," Huntersville Police said. "Simply call 911 and give a detailed description of where he is and what he is currently wearing."

Williams is described as a white male, 5'9", with brown eyes and black hair.

