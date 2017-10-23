Investigators searching for driver of car that slammed into home

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Investigators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

At 3:51 am, police responded to a call of a red Toyota Camry that slammed into two homes on Evertine Court. Residents inside of the home were not injured.

Police say the driver and potential passengers fled the scene. Further investigation shows the car was stolen.

If you have any information to help investigators locate the suspect(s) call CMPD.



